Kuip Ailing

Longtime SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS broadcaster DUANE KUIPER announced MONDAY that he will be missing games during the remainder of the season while he undergoes chemotherapy for an undisclosed medical condition.

KUIPER released as statement saying, “I wanted to let you know that I may be missing a few more GIANTS broadcasts than usual and I wanted to share what’s going on with me. After some tests and visits with doctors, I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment. I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me throughout my treatment plan. And, of course, the support and love of my entire family, along with our incredible fans, everyone at the GIANTS, NBC SPORTS BAY AREA and KNBR is overwhelming and deeply appreciated. I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I’m not feeling well and I want to thank my broadcast partners for their unconditional support and willingness to step in and cover for me. Thank you for your prayers and for giving me the space and privacy to focus on my health at this time. While this was not the adventure I anticipated, I’m staying positive for a quick and full recovery.”

A statement from the GIANTS read, “The entire GIANTS Family sends our love and support to DUANE and his family during this challenging time. We know we speak for GIANTS fans everywhere in offering our prayers for a safe, speedy and full recovery.”

The 2021 season is KUIPER's 31st in the GIANTS booth, mostly alongside his former GIANTS teammate MIKE KRUKOW; he is the main play-by-play voice for the GIANTS on television for NBC SPORTS BAY AREA but also rotates into the radio booth to fill in on CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A-F/SAN FRANCISCO.

