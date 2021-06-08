Updating To Classic Hits

WINSTON-SALEM-GREENSBORO BROADCASTING CO LLC has relaunched Oldies WCOG-A/GREENSBORO, moving the music into more recent decades with a Classic Hits format.

The current owner recently bought the station from CURTIS MEDIA's CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC for $160,000 and flipped it from Sports to Oldies in a simulcast with sister Oldies WTOB-A-W242CC/WINSTON-SALEM. WCOG plans to add a translator simulcast via W285GA, the construction permit for which was acquired along with WCOG, in the near future.

