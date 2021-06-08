Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and RECORDS/COLUMBIA'S NELLY, who earned 16 new MEDIABASE adds this week with their single, "Lil Bit," making it the most added at Country radio this week. The single has 31 total Country adds to date.

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS' Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

« back to Net News