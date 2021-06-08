Bill Fox

After resigning from his morning show post at PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, NJ, YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/7), BILL FOX has revealed that he's been named Brand Manager and afternoon on-air talent at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WDEZ/WAUSAU, WI. The move marks a return to the Country format for FOX, who did mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH prior to arriving in NEW JERSEY.

The position at WDEZ had been vacant since JOHN RICHARDS' departure in FEBRUARY. FOX's first day on the job will be MONDAY, JUNE 21st.

FOX commented, “I’m trading in my pork roll and egg sandwich for brats and cheese curds! And finally, after 25 years, sleeping in past 3:30 a.m. I’d like to thank Chief Operations Officer MICHAEL WRIGHT, Market Manager MILKO VILLARREAL and Operations Manager RUSTY JAMES for this amazing opportunity to lead such a legendary radio station. I can’t wait to get started.”

Added JAMES, “I’m very excited to welcome BILL to our CENTRAL WISCONSIN team. We are happy to include BILL’s passion, innovation and talent to the already successful group."

