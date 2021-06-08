Blast Radio

BLAST, the only all-audio platform where listeners can hear directly from their favorite artists, officially launches today, enabling artists the freedom to broadcast content they may never publish elsewhere with the press of one button.

Broadcasts on BLAST are only available for 24 hours, created with a simple piece of hardware, BLAST BOX. Artists plug any audio equipment into the device with an RCA cable, connect the device to their BLAST RADIO profile with BLUETOOTH, then press one button to broadcast live on the BLAST RADIO app.

Listeners follow artists and are notified when they broadcast. They can then tune in live or for 24 hours afterwards, send tips, share broadcasts, and send positive reactions (Vibes).

BLAST Founder/CEO YOUSEL ALI explains the motivation behind creating the app. “Over the last 15 years, I noticed that reality has no place on visual social media platforms. People have been reduced to doctored selfies and public displays of perfection. This is especially challenging for musicians, where sound is their secret weapon. BLAST gives artists an easy way to reach fans with their actual talents and to do so in an environment that’s not meant to be curated and perfect. It’s a space for artists, to be heard, and to highlight their work, not their appearance.”

More than 150 artists have signed up to use the platform for spontaneous performances, weekly radio shows, album release previews, broadcasting from venues, and more. Artists already connecting with audiences via BLAST include GHOSTLY INTERNATIONAL founder MATTHEW DEAR, GRAMMY-nominated composer and legendary DETROIT DJ CARL CRAIG, STEFFI, eclectic and prolific BROOKLYN-based DJ/producer THE JUAN MacLEAN, critically acclaimed chamber orchestra ALARM WILL SOUND and others.

Commented CARL CRAIG, “From my start, the music that I create and listen to changes constantly. Music is very personal to me. When I perform music, I feel I’m giving part of me. Sharing is Caring! The beauty is that the artform of being a DJ evolves as I do. Performing live at shows is great, but there’s a ton of music that I love that I can’t play because there’s just too much to share on one tour. On BLAST, I can broadcast what I care about right now, and do so in an environment built for high resolution audio - where it sounds great, isn’t restricted by low res algorithms, and isn’t competing against a world of curated selfies and cat videos.”

