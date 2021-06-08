Brian Sines

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has announced TEXARKANA Market President/Chief Revenue Officer BRIAN SINES will now oversee the company's LAFAYETTE and LAKE CHARLES, LA local media clusters and drive strategic sales and content initiatives across the SOUTHERN LOUISIANA region. He will report to TOWNSQUARE SVP TODD LAWLEY.

Said LAWLEY, “When we promoted BRIAN to oversee TEXARKANA, we knew he would do an amazing job, but he has exceeded our very high expectations in building a best-in-class operation and fully leveraging the TOWNSQUARE playbook. BRIAN’s track record of strong leadership, strategic mindset and the ability to unlock value within the market makes him a perfect fit for the dominant platform of local assets in SOUTHERN LOUISIANA."

Said SINES, “I am very excited to join the incredibly dedicated teams in SOUTHERN LOUISIANA. They have done such an amazing job of leading the area through some very difficult times and continue to lead every day, super serving the communities and our business partners. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining these high-performing teams in CAJUN COUNTRY."

Added TOWNSQUARE COO Local Media ERIC HELLUM, “We have a very special, dedicated, talented and passionate team in SOUTHERN LOUISIANA, and I can think of no better match for that team than BRIAN.”

