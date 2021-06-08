Michigan Radio

MICHIGAN RADIO and ARISE DETROIT! will partner to form a COMMUNITY REPORTING ENGAGEMENT COUNCIL. The mission of the group is to strengthen networking with communities of color, serve as a sounding board and inform news coverage that is for and about the city. A key goal of the initiative is to strengthen MICHIGAN RADIO’s relationships with diverse communities throughout the city and to bring their stories and perspective to life to the station’s 800,000+ monthly listeners across the state.

ARISE DETROIT! executive director LUTHER KEITH commented, "We are excited by this partnership. This is a great opportunity to expand awareness of the efforts of hundreds of organizations and thousands of people working to improve the neighborhoods of DETROIT. Equally important, our partnership and work of the ENGAGEMENT COUNCIL will be to respond to the voices and concerns of residents living in those neighborhoods.”

As part of this endeavor, MICHIGAN RADIO will also be hiring a community engagement reporter who will supplement the station’s local coverage. The community engagement reporter will work with the COMMUNITY REPORTING ENGAGEMENT COUNCIL to better understand and address residents’ goals.

Added MICHIGAN RADIO Executive Director and GM STEVE SCHRAM, “MICHIGAN RADIO is looking forward to building and strengthening our relationships with these diverse communities. This program with the support of ARISE will allow us to deepen that connection through quality and meaningful content addressing the concerns and needs of the people of DETROIT.”





