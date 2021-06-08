KMOK

Country KMOK/LEWISTON, ID has re-branded from "THE OUTLAW 106.9) to CANYON COUNTRY 106.9. The move follows the MAY closing of the sale of KMOK and its sister stations, Country KRLC-A, Top 40 KVTY (Y-105), and K226CT, from IDA-VEND COMPANY to MCVEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, LLC (NET NEWS 5/19).

"Boomin' through HELLS CANYON with 100,000 watts of the VALLEY's favorite Country music," is the station's positioning statement. "KMOK is live and local radio with interactive DJs, contests, and community spirit. The best songs, the biggest stars. This is CANYON COUNTRY."

The station's new web site is here, and its FACEBOOK page is here, where "The Danger Zone" morning host MATT DANGERFIELD is promoting the station's "Gotta Get To GARTH" contest, a trip giveaway to see GARTH BROOKS in SALT LAKE CITY on SATURDAY, JULY 17th, including airfare and a stay at a bed and breakfast.





