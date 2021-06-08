PayTunes Integration

TRITON DIGITAL has integrated INDIA's advertising platform PAYTUNES with its programmatic marketplace.

“We are proud to partner with TRITON DIGITAL, and to provide our clients with access to their renowned marketplace and wide array of inventory,” said PAYTUNES CEO GAURAV TIWARI. “Audio is an incredibly efficient and effective vehicle for reaching target audiences in a personal and engaging manner and is helping an increasing amount of publishers grow their audience and generate incremental revenue every day.”

“We are pleased to partner with PAYTUNES on this integration, and to provide the buyers and agencies that use their platform with access to top-tier digital audio and podcast inventory from around the world,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE. “The inclusion of this highly targetable inventory in their buys will enable them to continue to increase both their reach and revenue across India and beyond.”

« see more Net News