In Brooklyn, NY

The VMAs return to NEW YORK CITY on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th airing live from BARCLAYS CENTER.

MTV is collaborating with 9/11 DAY, the nonprofit that began and leads the federally recognized SEPTEMBER 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs.

The VMAs wil air across MTV’s global platforms in more than 175 countries and territories, reaching nearly 400 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

« see more Net News