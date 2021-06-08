Harry 'Bud' Nelson, R.I.P.

There are now funeral services set for HARRY "BUD" NELSON following his passing last week (NET NEWS 6/7). They will take place on MONDAY, JUNE 14th at 11a (ET) in SACO, ME at COTE FUNERAL HOME, 87 James St.

Immediately following, there will be a Mass held at MOST HOLY TRINITY CHURCH, 271 Main St., SACO, and then a burial at LAUREL CEMETERY, 293 Beach St., SACO.

Celebrations of life for NELSON are being set up in his home state of MISSISSIPPI and in SAN FRANCISCO, with details to be announced shortly.

