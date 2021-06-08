Open For Biz

The call for entries for the 30th anniversary RADIO MERCURY AWARDS is officially open. Fifteen trophies will be awarded in 12 categories, and the final round judges have the option to also award a Best of Show winner.

Starting this year, THE RADIO MERCURY AWARDS are now accepting entries in any language for work that was broadcast, aired digitally, released or transmitted initially and primarily in the U.S. and its territories.

The call for entry deadline is on MONDAY, AUGUST 9th. Finalists for the show will be announced in late SEPTEMBER and winners will be announced at the virtual 2021 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS event on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th.

