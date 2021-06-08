Helping Kids

CUMULUS MEDIA regionally syndicated morning show ZAZZA MORNINGS, hosted by TONY ZAZZA, has partnered with THE ZAZZA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION to launch “ZAZZA’S COMMUNITY KIDS!,” a recognition program for area youth.

Each week, the foundation chooses a child to recognize and celebrate, and spotlights them on-air on FRIDAYS. To hear the stories from “ZAZZA’S COMMUNITY KIDS!” that have aired, visit zza.fm/kids.

ZAZZA said, “This program is designed to encourage kids in our community to make a difference and spotlight those who are doing incredible things and leading by example. The stories that we are telling each week on ZAZZA mornings are moving, inspiring and motivating. ‘ZAZZA’S COMMUNITY KIDS!’ has been so well-received by our listeners and communities that we hope to make this an annual initiative.”

