Kelly

With BUCK SEXTON moving from evenings to middays to co-host the syndicator’s noon-3p (ET) show with CLAY TRAVIS, PREMIERE NETWORKS has added JESSE KELLY to host 6-9p (ET) weekdays. “THE JESSE KELLY SHOW,” formerly syndicated by KEY NETWORKS, will launch via PREMIERE on JUNE 28th. KELLY will continue his digital TV show “I’M RIGHT WITH JESSE KELLY” for conservative talk streaming channel THE FIRST.

“I wish I could say I’m humbled, but the truth is that signing with an amazing company like PREMIERE will only boost my well-established ego,” said KELLY. “But honestly, I’m beyond thrilled that now every American will get a chance to hear my voice for three hours a day.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have JESSE at the helm of our weekday afternoon timeslot,” added PREMIERE NETWORKS President JULIE TALBOTT. “His fresh voice will undoubtedly connect with and engage our audience with intelligent, witty conversation and bold opinions, while creating impactful opportunities for our partners.”

« see more Net News