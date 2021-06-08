Allen (Photo: John Shearer)

Congratulations to STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JIMMIE ALLEN and his wife, ALEXIS, who are expecting their second child together, and ALLEN's third child. ALLEN shared the news on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (6/7), tagging his wife in a video mixed with clips of different movies and TV shows, including "Home Alone," "Diff'rent Strokes," "The Sandlot," "Hamilton," "Game Of Thrones" and more.

The couple wed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/28). They share daughter NAOMI BETTIE, who is 14 months (NET NEWS 11/11/19), as well as ALLEN's seven-year old son AADYN from a previous relationship. They got engaged at WALT DISNEY WORLD in 2019.













« see more Net News