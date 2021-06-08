Rosenberg (Photo: Hot 97.com)

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK EBRO IN THE MORNING co-host PETER ROSENBERG has released his debut album, "Real Late". The 13-track album features GHOSTFACE KILLAH, METHOD MAN, WESTSIDE GUNN, STYLES P, and more.

ROSENBERG tells ALL ACCESS' PETE JONES, "I have wanted to do an album for a while, I would say the last few years. This specific version of what the album turned out to be started to become a thing after a few months of quarantine, really in the fall, like SEPTEMBER. When I saw how productive artists were capable of being at home, I thought this might be the best time to get things done. It's weird and counter-intuitive, but it actually made the process a lot more straightforward."

When asked how other artists have reacted to Real Late's release, ROSENBERG commented, "So positively. I have heard from almost every artist on the project. I think almost down the board, the artists were thrilled with how it turned out. That was my goal. I wanted to have an album that was so well put together that every artist involved benefited. Hopefully that's what happened."

ROSENBERG also credited his friend, MARK ROSADO (@topshelfpremium on Instagram) saying, "He really helped push this project into reality."





« see more Net News