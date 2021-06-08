Audio Enhancements

APPLE MUSIC has officially launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, features added to the platform at no additional subscription cost.

Spatial Audio is being implemented on thousands of songs across all genres, with special curated playlists and a badge on the detail page along with a special guide using songs from MARVIN GAYE and THE WEEKND to demonstrate how Spatial Audio works. The platform includes support for DOLBY ATMOS. LOGIC PRO will be updated later this year to allow musicians to create and mix their songs in APPLE MUSIC-compatible Spatial Audio. And APPLE MUSIC will play songs in the Spatial Audio format by default on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip and on the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac, with Android "coming soon."

A special hosted by ZANE LOWE explaining Spatial Audio will air on APPLE MUSIC TODAY at 9a (PT).

In addition, APPLE MUSIC's library is now available in lossless audio, using APPLE's own ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec). Subscribers can switch to lossless audio by going into the app's settings and selecting lossless audio in Settings > Music > Audio Quality.

« see more Net News