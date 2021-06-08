Williams celebrates (Photo: Katie Kauss)

Third generation Country artist SAM WILLIAMS has been signed to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. He is the grandson and son of two members of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME, HANK WILLIAMS (inducted in 1961) and HANK WILLIAMS JR. (inducted in 2021), respectively. SAM WILLIAMS’ debut album, “Glasshouse Children,” is due out this summer. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter is managed by MISSI GALLIMORE at T.R.U.T.H. MANAGEMENT.

“We are so proud and excited that SAM WILLIAMS is joining UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP,” said UMG NASHVILLE Pres. CINDY MABE. “SAM’s talent is timeless and boundless. He has such an incredible way of communicating and emotes as if he’s channeling feelings from another place, somewhere deep inside himself. His powerful, soulful vocals combine with his introspective storytelling to fully immerse you into SAM’s own life, making you feel everything he feels. He’s such a special talent, and I believe SAM’s music will help lead Country music into its next evolution.”

WILLIAMS made his GRAND OLE OPRY debut in 2019 (watch here), and made his national television debut in APRIL, performing “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood” on CBS’ “The Late Show With STEPHEN COLBERT” (watch here).





« see more Net News