Integration

vCREATIVE and QUU have unveiled a new integration allowing vCREATIVE users to publish "Visual Quus" messages on car dashboards for clients that use QUU’s advertising services. Users can produce and send the messages using vCREATIVE's vPPO digital advertising production workflow system.

“We love that QUU brings new opportunities for radio to engage with listeners and drive incremental revenue,” said vCREATIVE CEO SUSIE HEDRICK. “We’re excited to bring this connection to our customers as part of our mission to provide unique and advanced services that save time and make money.”

“This integration underscores our shared commitment to make radio more dynamic and profitable while making life easier for our customers,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “vCREATIVE’s broad adoption as the premiere workflow solution across our industry is unparalleled. It’s the perfect time to expand our reach as vCREATIVE begins its exciting next chapter under SUSIE’s leadership.”

