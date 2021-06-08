Isha Arora

PILLAR MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ and WAKW (Star 93.3)/CINCINNATI has hired ISHA ARORA as Dir./Promotions. Her role will include creating promotional and marketing opportunities for both markets. ARORA will report to WAWZ Dir./Programming MATT STOCKMAN.

STOCKMAN said, “ISHA brings a lot of marketing and event experience that will be valuable, as well as a deep understanding of the STAR brands and commitment to the mission of impacting lives. We can’t wait for her to get started!”

ARORA's first day will be MONDAY (6/14).

