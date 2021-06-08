New Team Members

Podcast and radio advertising agency AD RESULTS MEDIA has added five new executives to its team.

TONY CARNEVALE, who has created and produced branded-content podcasts including MCDONALD's "THE SAUCE" and FRISKIES' "DEAR KITTEN," has been named Creative Director, based in HOUSTON; HOUSTON ROCKETS Manager of Premium & Suite Activation JEMINA MACHARRY will serve as Dir./Business Development, also based in HOUSTON; HAVAS EDGE VP/Strategy PATTY MERTES has been named VP/Media, based in LOS ANGELES; former AT&T ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/AUDIENCE NETWORK Sr Mgr./Audio & Integrated Sales DESHA RUNNELS has also been named VP/Media, based in LOS ANGELES; and former OMNICOM Digital Dir. GRETCHEN SMITH is also VP/Media.

CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS said, “As we develop more scalable audio advertising offerings, I’m excited to welcome a group of very talented and motivated professionals who will bring our clients the innovation-focused mindset they expect, while also lending their unique perspectives and unparalleled expertise to grow our presence.”





Runnels, MacHarry, Mertes, Carnevale, Smith







