Country music pioneer LINDA MARTELL will be recognized with the CMT Equal Play Award during this year's "CMT Music Awards," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 7p (CT). The award honors MARTELL for her place in music history, including her achievement as the first Black female solo Country artist to perform on the GRAND OLE OPRY. CARRIE UNDERWOOD, DARIUS RUCKER, JENNIFER NETTLES, MICKEY GUYTON, RHIANNON GIDDENS and RISSI PALMER are among the artists who will honor MARTELL on the show.

MARTELL released three Pop-Country singles in the '70s, including a then unprecedented top 25-peaking BILLBOARD Hot Country Chart single, "Color Him Father," in 1969.

“LINDA MARTELL is a living legend who has influenced so many artists of color, giving them the courage and hope to pursue their dreams and a future reality of equal play in Country music,” said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “LINDA embodies the spirit of our ‘Equal Play’ initiative, and we are proud to honor her with this prestigious award.”

Added PALMER, "Equal play is imperative to the genre. It's how we go forward and paint a broader, more complex picture of what Country music is and who Country music represents. Thank you, LINDA, for being brave, fearless, talented and beautiful, and for putting yourself out there, even when it was difficult. I can't think of anyone more deserving of this award.”

Last year's "CMT Equal Play Award" recipient, NETTLES, said, "We are keenly aware of the need for more inclusivity and representation in the Country community for women and people of color, and we are eternally inspired by all that it has taken for you to share your gifts with the world and the beautiful ways that you continue to do so.”

