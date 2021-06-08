Clive To The Rescue (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

NEW YORK Mayor BILL DE BLASIO wants the city to host a huge CENTRAL PARK concert on AUGUST 21st. To organize the concert, DE BLASIO has sought out music industry legend CLIVE DAVIS. The event is to be part of NEW YORK CITY's HOMECOMING WEEK celebrating the reopening of the city after the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Plans are for the concert to be televised worldwide and for the majority of the tickets to be free. COMPLEX has more here.





