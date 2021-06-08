Holman (Photo: Chris Hornbuckle)

Songwriter MARK HOLMAN has been signed to a co-publishing deal with BIG LOUD PUBLISHING and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC. Currently, HOLMAN has two singles on the radio, COLE SWINDELL's "Single Saturday Night" and MADDIE & TAE's "Woman You Got." Since his move to NASHVILLE in 2014, HOLMAN has had more than 60 cuts with artists from a variety of genres, and scored his first #1 hit as a songwriter in 2018 with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's "Simple." Additionally, HOLMAN has upcoming releases with JASON ALDEAN, CHRIS YOUNG, MORGAN EVANS, DYLAN SCOTT and DAUGHTRY.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the BIG LOUD and WARNER CHAPPELL families,” said HOLMAN. “I’ve always admired their creative mentality and ability to push boundaries in the industry. Having a great team is so important to me, and I can’t wait to see what we will accomplish together.”

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to welcome MARK into the BIG LOUD PUBLISHING family, in partnership with the great team at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC,” said BIG LOUD PUBLISHING’s TRAVIS CARTER. “As a longtime fan of MARK’s, I’ve always been blown away by his ability to navigate multiple genres with ease in both his songwriting and producing. He’s truly a next-level talent, and we’re really looking forward to building upon his already impressive track record in the Country genre and beyond.”

