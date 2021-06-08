Kevin Holiday

ATLANTIC RECORDS has promoted KEVIN HOLIDAY to EVP/Black Music Promotion. Most recently he was SVP/Urban Promotion. He succeeds JULIETTE JONES, who recently resigned. (NET NEWS 6/2). He will report to Pres./Black Music MIKE KYSER.

Chair/COO JULIE GREENWALD said, “KEVIN literally grew up at this company. From day one, he’s been a passionate advocate for our artists, who love him and his relentless devotion to their music and their long-term careers.

"KEVIN’s played a pivotal role in taking our prominence in Black Music to new heights, and I’m thrilled to be able to announce this richly deserved promotion for one of our own.”

Pres./Black Music MIKE KYSER added, “KEVIN is one of the most accomplished and respected promo execs in the industry. He’s worked tirelessly to break countless records, and he’s earned the admiration of the entire Black radio community for his honesty and dedication.

"I know he’ll be an outstanding leader for our promo team, and we’re all looking forward to the great work he’ll be doing as we continue to develop our amazing artists.”

HOLIDAY said, “This is extremely exciting for me. I love ATLANTIC RECORDS, and my new role at the company excites me beyond words can express. Opportunities like this do not come around very often, and I’m exceedingly thankful to JULIE, CRAIG, and KYSER and ready to tackle what lies ahead.”

He has spent his entire career (17 years) with the WARNER MUSIC GROUP family. HOLIDAY started out at ELEKTRA RECORDS in 2000 and then moved to ATLANTIC when the two labels merged in 2004.

« back to Net News