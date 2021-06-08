Tobaccowala

Futurist and PUBLICIS GROUPE Senior Advisor RISHAD TOBACCOWALA will deliver a keynote presentation, “The Great Reinvention: What Does That Look Like in 2022 and Beyond?,” at the NAB and RAB's RADIO SHOW's closing session on OCTOBER 14th.

“We are delighted to have RISHAD TOBACCOWALA join us in LAS VEGAS for the RADIO SHOW,” said RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER. “His expertise on reinvention is invaluable as the audio industry continues to evolve the medium and innovate for new audiences.”

