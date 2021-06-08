Bentley

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's DIERKS BENTLEY has revealed the lineup for his upcoming SEVEN PEAKS MUSIC FESTIVAL (NET NEWS 5/27), taking place from FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5th in BUENA VISTA, CO. KEITH URBAN and BENTLEY will headline. Also set to perform are: KIP MOORE, OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, RANDY HOUSER, HOT COUNTRY KNIGHTS, CLAY WALKER, TRAVIS DENNING, INGRID ANDRESS, MOLLY TUTTLE, MARK CHESNUTT, CAITLYN SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, PAM TILLIS, CALLISTA CLARK, JACKSON DEAN, RAY FULCHER, WILLIE JONES, CAROLINE JONES, RAPIDGRASS, REYNA ROBERTS, PAYTON SMITH and AYDAMN. The three-day passes go on sale on FRIDAY, JUNE 18th at 10a (MT).

“Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual SEVEN PEAKS was the single best piece of news I’ve gotten in the last year,” said BENTLEY. "It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same. It’s the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early too...because we can’t wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the COLORADO sunshine and mountain vibes.”

