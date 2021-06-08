Stapleford, Ryan

MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. of PENNSYLVANIA has promoted News-Talk WEEO-F (NEWS TALK 103.7 FM)/CHAMBERSBURG, PA-HAGERSTOWN, MD GM PATRICK RYAN to VP of the company, adding oversight of the company's News-Talk WKEZ (KEYSTALK 96.9)/TAVERNIER-KEY LARGO, FL, News-Talk WPIK (KEYSTALK 102.5)/SUMMERLAND KEY-KEY WEST, FL, and Dance WGAY (PARTY 105.7)/SUGARLOAF KEY-KEY WEST, FL.

Pres. MICHAEL STAPLEFORD said, “PAT has been an instrumental part of the growth of MAGNUM BROADCASTING even before he assumed his role as GM of our GEORGIA properties years ago. Ever since we first managed WKLL-FM/UTICA, NY in the early '90s as GM and PD, PAT has been a close and trusted friend, consultant and one of the most talented radio professionals I have met. He has again excelled as he built WEEO-FM to become a major contender in its market. The recognition this promotion brings and the appreciation it shows is thoroughly deserved by PAT. Meanwhile, MAGNUM BROADCASTING has aligned itself with top broadcast professionals as we position ourselves to excel and grow in a very challenging and ever-changing industry and environment.”

« see more Net News