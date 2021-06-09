Adds New Clients

PAT GARRETT CREATIVE has a new list of clients to add to his roster: iHEARTRADIO's Classic Hits WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/Cleveland, SUMMIT MEDIA's Urban Gospel WAGG (610-AM)/BIRMINGHAM, AUDACY Hip Hop WXSS Hd-2 (Hot 1057)/MILWAUKEE and LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Top 40 KJJK-K249EZ (Channel 97-7)/FERGUS FALLS, MN.

To check out PAT's audio demo click here. For more information on PAT GARRETT CREATIVE, contact NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT: NZEITZ@CESDTALENT.COM.

« see more Net News