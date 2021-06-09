Harris

HEIDI HARRIS has exited KEMP BROADCASTING News-Talk KMZQ-A/LAS VEGAS. The market veteran, who had been hosting a midday show, tweeted MONDAY (6/7) that the station "wanted me to go back to mornings and I just can't. We parted as friends. I enjoyed my time there and I’m excited about what God has planned next. And I have a few ideas of my own…"

HARRIS joined KMZQ in 2018 and previously hosted at crosstown KXNT-A and KDWN-A and at SALEM News-Talk KRLA-A/LOS ANGELES. She hosted mornings until last NOVEMBER, when she moved to middays, swapping time slots with SALEM's MIKE GALLAGHER.

« see more Net News