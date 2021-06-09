John Michael

CUSTOM CHANNELS adds radio industry veteran JOHN MICHAEL to its music programming team. MICHAEL, the CEO and founder of PODCAVE, previously spent 16 years in the programming department at then-CBS RADIO/LOS ANGELES' Top 40 KAMP, Adult Hits KCBS, and Alternative KROQ.

“CUSTOM CHANNELS is growing post-pandemic," said CUSTOM CHANNELS Chief Music Officer JOHN BRADLEY. "We have more businesses signing on, so we need more expert music curation. "It’s rare to find someone with John Michael’s passion for all types of music. His years in radio give him expertise to craft quality playlists designed to play in businesses. I know because I, too, made the transition from FM to in-store."

MICHAEL said, “I couldn’t be any more pleased to join the team at CUSTOM CHANNELS. "I believe that my skill set aligns perfectly; I’ve been very interested in streaming music for a long time. CUSTOM CHANNELS is well-known for its innovative approach to providing expertly-curated music experiences directly to businesses and brands. I already feel right at home.”

« see more Net News