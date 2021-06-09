Verbitsky

KRISTIN VERBITSKY, the founder of UNITED STATIONS' STORIC MEDIA podcast division, is featured in an interview posted at ARIANA HUFFINGTON's THRIVE GLOBAL website.

The interview by DIGITAL DAY AGENCY founder CANDICE GEORGIADIS covers VERBITSKY's career, her mentor (her father, UNITED STATIONS Chairman/CEO NICK VERBITSKY), and how she is "shaking things up" in the industry.

