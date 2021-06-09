Radiothon

BEASLEY Hip Hop WPEG (POWER 98)/CHARLOTTE's "NO LIMIT LARRY AND THE MORNING MADHOUSE" will host their annual 28-hour radiothon for THE SALVATION ARMY’s CENTER OF HOPE homeless shelter starting at 6a (ET) on THURSDAY (6/10). Last year, the show raised over $10,000 for the shelter despite having to cancel the radiothon due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to bring this event back since we were unable to do it last year due to the pandemic,” said PD MR. INCOGNITO. “We take pride in serving the community and appreciate the opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the homeless as CHARLOTTE residents continue to rebuild after a tough year.”

