Ready To Go

MERLEFEST, taking place SEPTEMBER 16th-19th at WILKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE (WCC) in WILKESBORO, NC, has announced that JOHNNYSWIM, THE MILK CARTON KIDS and WE BANJO 3 has helped to complete the full lineup for 2021.

They join TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, MAVIS STAPLES, LEANN RIMES, SAM BUSH, STURGILL SIMPSON, MARGO PRICE, DONNA THE BUFFALO, AMYTHYST KIAH, SHOVELS & ROPE, CHARLEY CROCKETT and many more.

MERLEFEST is the primary fundraiser for the WCC FOUNDATION, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs.

Learn more here.





