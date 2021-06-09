-
WYMS/Milwaukee Offers 2021 ‘World Tour’
As regonal touring and live shows begin to ramp up, the folks at RADIO MILWAIKKE (WYMS 889 NINE)/MILWAUKEE have been touring the world virtually.
They recently streamed a live show from NIGERIA with the KUTI family of musicians. And just last week, the station streamed a show from JAPAN with CHAI.
The next stops will include all the other continents minus Antarctica.
Learn more here.