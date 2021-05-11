WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host Voice Over Actor RENA-MARIE VILLANO on this week's CLUBHOUSE Panel, TODAY, JUNE 9th at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). Rena-Marie will talk about her journey from radio to becoming a nationally known voice for major market radio stations across the country. She's currently the voice of THE WOODY SHOW in more than 30 terrestrial radio markets, CHRISTOPHER RUSSO’s “Mad Dog Unleashed” on SiriusXM 82, iHEARTMEDIA's Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES, HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 FM The Drive)/CHICAGO, iHEARTMEDIA's 90's Hits WMIA (Totally 93.9)/MIAMI, just to name a few. She also does TV, film, audio books, podcasts, live awards shows and all forms of new media. RENA-MARIE will talk about her decision to make the jump to just VO acting and the steps she took to master her success.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC, founded by thirty-year Radio Vet, LISA ADAMS, hosts a weekly CLUBHOUSE panel on WEDNESDAYS at the above-mentioned times and is open to all genders. It's hosted in an "ask us anything" format and covers all aspects of the entertainment business. Get your invite here.





