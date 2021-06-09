Doubleday (Photo: Twitter @JustinDoubleday)

HUBBARD News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON has hired INSIDE DEFENSE Sr. Technology Reporter JUSTIN DOUBLEDAY as Senior Technology Reporter.

“We are so incredibly excited to welcome JUSTIN to the FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK team. His expertise specifically in technology and national security will be a huge asset to our organization,” said GM JOEL OXLEY. “The addition of our new reporter will further contribute to our goal of being the go-to source of federal news for employees and contractors and is a testament to the incredible work our team has been doing.”

