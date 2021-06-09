Jackson (Photo: Russ Harrington)

FACEBOOK is partnering with EMI NASHVILLE artist ALAN JACKSON to livestream his sold-out "Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit" on SATURDAY, JUNE 26th. JACKSON will headline the event in his hometown of NEWNAN, GA, with artists CHRIS YOUNG, CAYLEE HAMMACK, ADAM WRIGHT and BRIAN WRIGHT also performing (NET NEWS 5/19).

The livestream of the concert will be exclusively available on FACEBOOK LIVE, and will allow opportunities for people all over the world to offer support. The livestream will be available to watch on JACKSON's FACEBOOK page here.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the COWETA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, which is managing charitable efforts to help the people of NEWNAN who were affected by an EF4 tornado in MARCH.

« see more Net News