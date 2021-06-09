Stryker

SHOCKER! AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES morning co-host STRYKER announced this morning (6/9) he will be stepping away from STRYKER & KLEIN. STRYKER has been with KROQ for 22 years and moved from PM Drive to mornings in MARCH 2020 and the show later added AUDACY's ALT stations KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, and KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY.

AUDACY SVP/Alternative Programming MIKE KAPLAN said, "Big shoes to fill. For years, STRYKER’s had an intimate connection with the SOCAL community delivering passionate and interactive content for our fans. We all thank him immensely for his invaluable contributions to KROQ. We’ll be sharing details of his next chapter with AUDACY in the near future.

"Meantime the search for a new co-host to partner with KLEIN, ALLY and OMAR is on. STRYKER will also be remaining in his current role until his replacement is discovered."

Find the job opening here.





I’m making a change, thank you for your support 🙏🏻 @kroq pic.twitter.com/g5sIvx8eHl — Ted Stryker (@TedStryker) June 9, 2021









