WIOQ (Q102)/Philadelphia Looking For Night Show Host
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA has a rare opening for live talent position at night.
WIOQ PD BUSTER SATTERFIELD commented, "This is it! Q has the gig for a creative and energetic personality that’s ready to ignite the airwaves in PHILLY. The perfect candidate for this job is ready to create a SHOW that becomes a nightly destination. An unpredictability factor is a must. Is your content interactive? Send us your best phone calls from 2021."
SATTERFIELD added, "A strong social media presence is a requirement, but can you make noise in the community and PHILLY nightlife scene? Are you crazy enough to bring this job to life? Bring it on."
