DC Changes

BLOOMBERG is making changes and additions to its political reporting team.

Among the changes being made by Global Head of Television and Radio AL MAYERS, Business Senior Editor JODI SCHNEIDER will be promoted to BLOOMBERG TV and Radio Political News Director, effective JUNE 21st and overseeing all political coverage as well as the network's WASHINGTON editorial team.

In addition, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH/BOSTON "MORNING EDITION" local host JOE MATHIEU is returning to WASHINGTON as one of BLOOMBERG's WASHINGTON correspondents. MATHIEU spent 13 years in WASHINGTON at CBS MARKETWATCH and SIRIUSXM's P.O.T.U.S. channel before going to BOSTON to anchor mornings at then-CBS RADIO News WBZ-A/BOSTON.

Also named a WASHINGTON correspondent is "BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK EUROPE" anchor ANNMARIE HORDERN. HORDEN has most recently been based in LONDON for BLOOMBERG.

