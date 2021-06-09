-
Back Blocks Music Adds Brooke Webster As A&R/Creative Coordinator
NASHVILLE-based BACK BLOCKS MUSIC has added BROOKE WEBSTER as A&R/Creative Coord. WEBSTER is a recent graduate from BELMONT UNIVERSITY's COLLEGE OF ENTERTAINMENT AND MUSIC, with a degree in music business. A HARRISBURG, PA native, she served as Pres. of BELMONT’s BEAR HOUSE WRITER MANAGEMENT organization and previously held a variety of music internships at SMACKSONGS, BIG LOUD, ASCAP and more.
“When I met BROOKE, I knew her personality and work ethic would fit well with the culture we are building at BACK BLOCKS MUSIC,” said CEO/Founder RAKIYAH MARSHALL. “I’m thrilled to have her a part of the team, and look forward to the future ahead.”