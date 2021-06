Ferguson

PREMIERE NETWORKS weekend host and podcast host BEN FERGUSON will visit FOX NEWS CHANNEL's "OUTNUMBERED" TOMORROW (6/10) at noon (ET).

FERGUSON will serve as the as the designated "#OneLuckyGuy" male panelist alongside co-hosts HARRIS FAULKNER, EMILY COMPAGNO, KAYLEIGH MCENANY, and KENNEDY.

