The former RHODE ISLAND campaign manager for DONALD TRUMP may be preparing a defamation lawsuit against CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE and host DAN YORKE, reports the PROVIDENCE JOURNAL.

An attorney for GERALD ZARRELLA has filed a petition in county court seeking permission to depose YORKE and issue subpoenas investigating what the petition says were "defamatory and offensive statements" made on JUNE 10th. The petition seeks access to audio or video recordings of the comments about ZARRELLA, who is presently embroiled in a controversy over a cancelled fundraiser for Gov. DAN MCKEE, a Democrat who pulled out of the event when he learned ZARRELLA was involved.

