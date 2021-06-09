Tracks And Speakers

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the conference tracks and the fifth group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

The conference will include six main tracks and three bonus tracks this year, including a Creation Track, Industry Track, Marketing Track, Monetization Track, Society, Culture, and Advocacy Track, and Technical Track, along with bonus tracks on Audio Drama/Fiction, Brand & Content Marketing, and Spanish Language Podcasting .

The speakers announced in the fifth round include:

SPOKE MEDIA's ALIA TAVAKOLIAN with "Doing Good & Making Money: Not Mutually Exclusive."

SLATE's AMBER SMITH and PODCHASER's COLE RAVEN with "Podcast Taxonomy: Podcasting's Push to Standardize Credits."

FOCUSRITE's DAN HUGHLEY, PODCAST EDITOR ACADEMY's MARK DEAL, and HEIL SOUND's MICHELLE LEVITT with "From Your Mouth to Your RSS feed: Breaking Down the Tech of Podcasting."

PSYCH HUB and DIGITAL MARKETER's DARREN CLARKE and THE SMART MARKETER's JESSIE CLARKE with "How Podcasting Best Fits Into Your Business Growth Strategy."

AD RESULTS MEDIA's DESHA RUNNELS on "Deepening the Relationship Between Brands and Content Creators."

THE SALES EVANGELIST's DONALD KELLY on "Owning Your Message and Telling The World Through Podcasting."

Former WONDERY CEO HERNAN LOPEZ with "TPA: Raising the Volume Together."

LEMONADA MEDIA's JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER asking "What’s Your Lemonada? (Breaking Through By Being You)"

TINK MEDIA's LAUREN PASSELL with "More Promo Swaps, More Downloads."

ART19's LEX FRIEDMAN presenting "How to Become a Podcasting Millionaire (or at least make more money from your show)."

PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS' JESS JUPITER and MAX LINSKY and HBO/HBO MAX's MICHAEL GLUCKSTADT on "The Rise of TV/Film Companion Podcasts."

"LIVING ON EARTH"/'s PALOMA BELTRAN with "Unsafe and Unheard in the Climate Emergency: How to Tell Stories of Eco-Justice."

"ASTONISHING LEGENDS"' TESS PFEIFLE with "Our Astonishing Process: How the AL Team Crafts an Episode from Start to Finish."

BLUBRRYs TODD COCHRANE on "Growing Your Podcast with Five Actionable Steps."

INTERVIEW VALET's TOM SCHWAB with "The Secrets to Massive Results Leveraging Other People's Platform as a Featured Guest."

MXL MICS' TREVOR FEDELE with "From Zero to Microphone Hero."

Find out more and register here.

