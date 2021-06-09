Its Back!

After having to forgo the series last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK (91.9 INDEPENDENT LOUISVILLE) has just announced the return of its WFPK WATERFRONT WEDNESDAY concert series taking place on THE BIG FOUR LAWN along the OHIO RIVER.

This season's lineup is:

* JULY 14th — HOUNDMOUTH, THE JESSE LEES, SAM FILIATREAU

* JULY 28th — THE MAVERICKS, MAGNOLIA BOULEVARD, MCKINLEY JAMES

* AUGUST 11th — GARY BREWER/THE KENTUCKY RAMBLERS, VILLA MURE, CJ SPARKS

* AUGUST 25th — CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, BROOKS RITTER, GENEVVA

* SEPTEMBER 8th — DAWN RICHARD, BENDIGO FLETCHER, KIANA AND THE SUN KINGS

* SEPTEMBER 22nd — LOW CUT CONNIE, TBA, WOMBO

Learn more here.

