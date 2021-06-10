Lewis Capaldi

CAPITOL RECORDS Singer/Songwriter LEWIS CAPALDI has partnered with BAFTA winning director JOE PEARLMAN and PULSE FILMS for his debut feature-length documentary film. The film has yet to be titled and will be represented by INDEPENDENT ENTERTAINMENT at the forthcoming CANNES VIRTUAL FILM MARKET (JUNE 21 – 25).

The doc chronicles a 5-year period, which begins with CAPALIDI’s early days as a pub performer, and ends as he’s busy putting together his long-awaited second album. One of the highlights is, of course, the long march to the top of the charts by his breakthrough hit “Someone You Loved”. That was quickly followed by the success of the equally impressive "Before You Go."

CAPADI said, “If the immense pressure of writing and recording a second album that has to live up to the expectations of so many people I’ve never met while also attempting to eclipse the commercial success of my previous album wasn’t enough, I decided to film the process in its entirety for your viewing pleasure. I’m very excited to potentially capture the making of the best album of all time, or more likely, to permanently document the scorching of my dreams as years of my life’s work is received like a pile of flaming shite. Either way it’s going to be lots of fun and will be lovely to have people along for the ride.”

Head of Music Film/PULSE FILMS SAM BRIDGER added, “At PULSE FILMS we have always worked collaboratively and openly with artists to create films that reveal the emotion and psychology that underpins great artists. LEWIS CAPALDI is a singular pop star and character. A raw, emotionally honest and unapologetically real artist in an over mediated and PR trained industry, LEWIS is a breath of fresh air. We are hugely excited about the opportunity to be creating a film that takes audiences deep into his personal world at this pivotal moment in his life.”

« see more Net News