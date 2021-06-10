Partners

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA and CADENCE13 have entered a multiyear partnership that includes CADENCE13 serving as advertising sales representative for APM podcasts and future programming and sales collaborations. The partnership will also be supported by CADENCE13 parent AUDACY through marketing on its broadcast radio and digital platforms.

APM Podcast GM LILY KIM said, “Our organizations share a complementary vision for premium audio storytelling and we are delighted to form a partnership with an established powerhouse like CADENCE13 that will help us expand our collective reach and pursue new ways to connect directly with our fans. A cornerstone of public media is the commitment to serve our listeners by providing meaningful content that enriches, informs and builds community. This partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver on that mission.”

“CADENCE13’s objective is to align with the best,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Partnering with APM, one of the most premium networks in the industry, brings together two of the most accomplished podcast companies for unmatched opportunities for scale and development. We are so proud to be joining forces with the entire team at APM, and look forward to taking this to market together.”

UTA served as broker representing APM in the transaction.

