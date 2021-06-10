Paula Moore

GREATERTHAN CEO/founder PAULA MOORE, who has held A&R research executive roles at all three major label groups, curated the full list of the TikTok 70 as the first exclusive drop from the A&R INNOVATION LAB by GREATERTHAN. For the full list, go here.

Each artist comes paired with a feature snapshot of the relevant details you need to know about them, including what label signed them, their available contact information, representation, any affiliations and when their song went viral on TIKTOK. The information also includes which label groups and their respective individual labels are leading the deal flow of artists that are exploding on the platform.

The breakdown of signings shakes out like this: SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT is in the lead with 25 of the TIKTOK 70 artists signed, with COLUMBIA RECORDS snatching up 14, followed by RCA with six signings. WARNER MUSIC GROUP comes in second with 18 TIKTOK artists signed, 11 of which went to WARNER RECORDS. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP comes in third with only 10 artists signed to its major labels, REPUBLIC nabbing five of the 10. What this proves is that this is a tight race, and having a competitive advantage is critical.

Providing the highly sought after information has solidified MOORE as both a pioneer and a leader in her field as the only senior level female A&R research executive in the industry with her own IP and products in the market. With technology and industry advancements moving at lightning speed, Moore and GREATERTHAN’s mobile-first platform provides a competitive advantage for the labels and partners that they work with.

Said MOORE, "As TROY CARTER mentioned in a recent interview on the MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE podcast, every other research team is getting their information from the same well. They are also getting all the pieces of data in disconnected chunks — the analytics, the social media reports, all of it. Our goal is to innovate A&R research with a holistic approach, gathering different aspects of research that no one else is utilizing the way we are."

GREATERTHAN’s holistic and proprietary system combines results from its A&R SCOUT TRAINING PROGRAM, where hand-selected lead scouts range from micro-influencers to influencers with more than 150,000 followers who hone their expertise across multiple platforms and services, with exclusive drops that are timely and on trend, and a curated group of services that meet MOORE’s A&R Innovation standards along with her own research IP assets, into one, seamless system for its partners.

« see more Net News