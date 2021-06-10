More Affiliates

The daily syndicated "THE DJV SHOW" with DOUG STEPHAN, JEN HORN, and VICTORIA KEELAN (and JAI KERSHNER's "What's Trending Report") has added new affiliates to bring its roster to over 325 nationwide.

The new affiliates include WPA RADIO News-Talk KTLR-A-K279CR (COMMUNITY TALK AM 890)/OKLAHOMA CITY; MERRIMACK VALLEY RADIO News-Talk-Oldies WCAP-A/LOWELL, MA; ALEXANDRA COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KUJ-A-K254DK/WALLA WALLA, WA; DAILY NEWS BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WKCT-A-W281BV/BOWLING GREEN, KY; and BROWNING SKIDMORE BROADCASTING News-Talk KLID-A/POPLAR BLUFF, MO.

STEPHAN said, “It’s exciting to see the show continue to grow after all these years. We welcome these new stations to a new and different way to start their day.”

The show is syndicated via RADIO AMERICA and sold by SUN BROADCAST GROUP and ADLARGE MEDIA; reach MIKE MCVAY at (440) 343-0800 or mikemcvay@mcvaymedia.com for more information.

